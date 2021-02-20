‘RGUHS to introduce peripheral scanning to check malpractices’

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) will introduce peripheral scanning this year, said RGUHS Vice-Chancellor S. Sachidanand.

Addressing presspersons at the newly established University Regional Centre on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Dr. Sachidanand said the peripheral scanning system will help the varsity check malpractices and announce results earlier.

The existing evaluation procedures delay the results by 2 to 3 months. With peripheral scanning, we can announce the results of various courses a few days after the practical examinations, he explained.

In peripheral scanning, the answer sheets are scanned and uploaded to the university server from the respective examination centres immediately after the exam. The scanned answer sheets will be sent for digital evaluation. The entire process will take place before a surveillance camera to maintain transparency.

Dr. Sachidanand said RGUHS is the first-ever university in Karnataka to introduce an insurance scheme for students in its affiliated colleges. “The scheme, which had been rolled out last year will assist students to complete the course if his/her parents die due to ill health, in an accident or tragedy, the university came up with insurance scheme after finding most of students discontinuing studies after such tragedies,” he added.

Regional centre

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar will inaugurate the Kalaburagi regional centre of RGUHS here on Sunday. The centre has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹7.75 crore on 1.25 acres. It will be one of the four regional centres of RGUHS in the State.

The RGUHS regional centre was established in December 2002, and the colleges affiliated to the University situated in the Kalaburagi division were brought under this centre. The regional centre of RGUHS at Kalaburagi was functioning temporarily on the premises of MR Medical College.

The RGUHS senate which was not happy with the powers and functions of RGUHS regional centres passed a resolution to strengthen the centre. The senate sub-committee under the chairmanship of G.R. Thammagonda submitted its report in 2004. There was delay in getting the own building for the regional centre due to the non-availability of land, Dr. Sachidanand said. The building comprises an auditorium, a digital evaluation room, Multipurpose hall for organising faculty training and CME programmes.