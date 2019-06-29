RGUHS to conduct baseline survey of affiliate colleges

The Syndicate of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here on Saturday decided to conduct a baseline survey of the state of academic practices in its affiliated 700 institutes in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, RGUHS vice-chancellor S. Sacchidanand said the baseline survey would be done to know the condition of the medical, dental and other health institutes and take steps for improving quality.

“It’s like a self-assessment. The survey helps institutes to know where they stand. It will help institutes to make changes necessary to get accreditation of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers and other quality assessment organisations,” Dr. Sacchidanand said, and added that the survey would be part of the ongoing exercise to improve the quality of the education in all its affiliated institutions.

The Syndicate also decided to keep in abeyance disaffiliation of Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, following the latter’s recognition by the Union government to bring it under the ambit of MGR Educational and Research Institute (Deemed to be University), Chennai.