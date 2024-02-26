RGUHS exam to go paperless on pilot basis this academic year

February 26, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The examinations by RGUHS would go paperless from this academic year (in the month of March) on a pilot basis and stylus pens would be introduced to students for examinations, announced Dr M.K Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, Rahul Gandhi University of Health and Sciences (RGUHS), on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference a day ahead of RGUHS convocation scheduled on Tuesday, he said the paperless examination project will begin on a pilot basis for about 2,000 students, out of which 190 are fellowship students, and the remaining 1,810 are physiotherapy students.

Dr. Ramesh said that procurement of tablets for the examination in bulk will cost no more than ₹8,000-₹10,000 per tablet, which will be used by each student for exams throughout the years of their course.

“We will start the paperless examination on a pilot basis for smaller courses. Going paperless for examinations will not only reduce paper consumption but will also make evaluation faster and help bring down malpractices. NIMHANS is already following the paperless examination rule on a limited basis. However, RGUHS will be the first medical university in the country to employ this,“ Dr. Ramesh said.

On Tuesday, with a pass percentage of 82.43%, medical science students from across the State will receive their degrees at the 26th annual convocation of RGUHS. This is lesser than the pass percentage of 2023, which was 84.26%, and slightly more than the pass percentage for the year 2022 at 82.25%.

G.K. Venkatesh, P.M. Biradar, and Pinky Bhatiya Topiwala will also be conferred honorary doctorate degree “Doctor of Science” (Honoris Causa).

Degrees, gold medals, and cash prizes will be awarded at the convocation to a total of 52,650 candidates, from 1,400 colleges, of which 17 have secured Ph.D., 156 super-specialty courses, 7,815 post-graduate courses, seven post-graduate diploma courses, 122 fellowship courses, eight certificate courses, and 44,525 undergraduate courses.