RGUHS exam paper turns out to be a repeat of Kolar varsity’s questions

Authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) were taken aback when they learnt that one of the exams conducted earlier this week had the same questions in an exam of a deemed-to-be university in Kolar.

After an inquiry, the officials of the university found that the second year MBBS examination paper conducted on December 26 had the same 26 questions that were in the final internal assessment of Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College that was conducted on November 22. Universities get around 10 to 15 sets of question papers, but the paper is picked by the computer in a randomised manner.

S. Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS, said the question paper setter for both the examinations was found to be the same. “Once a paper setter frames a question paper, he/she should not give the same question paper for any other exam. We take an undertaking. This has been violated by the faculty member who set the paper,” he said, adding that he would write to the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education to initiate action against the faculty members concerned. They also want to blacklist the paper setter and ensure that no other papers of the university are set by the same member.

However, some students are demanding a re-examination. “Some students have referred to the question paper set by the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College to practice for the examination. These students will have an unfair advantage and therefore we want the university to conduct the examination again,” a second year student of RGUHS who took the exam said.

RGUHS officials, however, said that they had not received any such written requests and maintained that there was no need for a re-examination.