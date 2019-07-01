RFO injured in tiger attack

A Range Forest Officer, who was on duty near Gopalswamy Betta gate in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was attacked by a tiger on Monday.

He was shifted to the Gundlupet Government Hospital and later to a private hospital in Mysuru. The official, identified as Raghavendra, had gone to investigate complaints of tiger straying into the nearby Kallegowdanahalli village bordering the tiger reserve boundary. The attack took place when he was tracking the tiger pug mark and trying to trace its path.

Conservator of Forests T. Balachandra said the official is hale and hearty.