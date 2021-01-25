Revoor foundation sets up free dialysis centre

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the former MLA, late Chandrashekar Patil Revoor on January 26, the Chandrasekhar Patil Revoor Foundation has announced the launch of a free dialysis centre in Kalaburagi.
President of the foundation Appu Kanaki and member Dayaghan Dharwadkar, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that it would be a first-of-its-kind standalone dialysis centre in the region to be entirely paperless.
The centre would act as a major help for the dialysis patients in the region who travel miles for treatment.
The late leader will always be remembered as a visionary man who was always open to new ideas and served the people of the region, Mr. Dharwadkar said.
Sharan Malkhedkar, facility director of the dialysis centre, said that the centre would have five dialysis machines, with a well-equipped facility, and a 12-member team comprising a nephrologist, a resident doctor, dialysis technicians and a nurse. The foundation will be offering dialysis services free for all patients, while ₹ 500 will be charged for consumables, he added. A patient usually requires two dialysis sessions a week with each session lasting up to four hours.
