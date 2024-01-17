GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revoke trade licence of shops for using single-use plastic: Subhash B. Adi

January 17, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Subhash B. Adi, chairperson, National Green Tribunal State-Level Committee, on Wednesday directed the officers in Mysuru to revoke trade license of business establishments that are found to be using the banned single-use plastic. Give top priority to cleanliness in Mysuru district and make Mysuru plastic-free, he said.

He was speaking while presiding over a meeting on solid waste management at the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Bio-waste has to be effectively handled, Mr. Subhash Adi said, while instructing the officers to cancel trade licences of shops for using the banned plastic and ensure they do not restart their businesses.

Mr. Subhash Adi told the officers to take the help of the police in implementing the directions.

While asking the authorities to rope in agencies for recycling solid wastes, Mr. Subhash Adi gave directions to the local bodies for appointing staff for solid waste management. The legacy waste in the city has to be cleared before the start of monsoon, he directed.

He asked the authorities to put conditions to the street vendors while issuing licences that they need to comply with the conditions of properly handling wastes generated in their business. They need to segregate wet and dry wastes and accordingly dispose.

Expressing concern over the use of single-use plastic in Chamundi Hills, Mr. Subhash Adi said hygiene has to be the top priority on the hills and the shops have to be shifted to the new premises. “How could the old shops run businesses without the licenses? How could the gram panchayat allow such a thing to happen?” Mr. Adi asked.

This is unlawful and action has to be taken in this regard, the chairperson told the officials concerned.

He also directed the officers to ensure that the new residential layouts set aside 5 per cent of the land for solid waste management and the local bodies should not give NoCs unless the UGD works and roads are done in the layouts.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, senior officers of MCC and others were present.

