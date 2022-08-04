Revoke my suspension: KSOU Asst. Registrar

August 04, 2022 19:46 IST

Claims he is the “victim” and denies trying to manhandle the VC

While demanding that his suspension should be revoked claiming that he is a “victim of the circumstances”, KSOU Assistant Registrar (Examination Section) S. Pradeep Giri on Thursday clarified that he has not received order of his suspension from the Registrar.

“The suspension order is being circulated in various media platforms and social media but has not reached me though officially it should have been served to me either in person or by the post,” he said, while alleging that no rules were followed in his case and justice was denied to him.

He denied that he tried to manhandle Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and also refuted other accusations made against him.

Mr. Giri, who is the secretary of the non-teaching employees’ association, alleged that he was shoved in the VC’s presence after an argument and claimed that he was being allegedly ‘harassed’ for questioning the VC’s decisions. “I suffered injury on my face when I was in the meeting hall with the VC with one of his aides throwing an object at me during an argument. I have registered a complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram police which is investigating,” he clarified.

The VC has also lodged a counter-complaint in this regard.