Revoke ban on ram fight, State government urged

Members of Sri Ram Sene and a few other organisations took out a protest march in Dharwad on Tuesday protesting against the government’s decision to ban ram fight.
Staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, the protestors said that the government had banned ram fight citing a vague reason of an increase in COVID-19 cases, while it had allowed political programmes in which thousands of people were participating.
The government’s decision has come in the wake of a petition by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on banning ram fight. However, the protestors termed it an unscientific decision and urged the government to revoke the ban.
Participating in the protest, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik said that instead of imposing a ban on cow slaughter, horse racing and other such activities, a traditional rural sport of ram fight had been banned by the government.
Mr. Mutalik said that the government should immediately rescind the decision. Otherwise, they would be forced to hold a ram rally in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath