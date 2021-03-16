Revoke ban on ram fight, State government urged

Members of Sri Ram Sene and a few other organisations took out a protest march in Dharwad on Tuesday protesting against the government’s decision to ban ram fight.

Staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, the protestors said that the government had banned ram fight citing a vague reason of an increase in COVID-19 cases, while it had allowed political programmes in which thousands of people were participating.

The government’s decision has come in the wake of a petition by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on banning ram fight. However, the protestors termed it an unscientific decision and urged the government to revoke the ban.

Participating in the protest, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik said that instead of imposing a ban on cow slaughter, horse racing and other such activities, a traditional rural sport of ram fight had been banned by the government.

Mr. Mutalik said that the government should immediately rescind the decision. Otherwise, they would be forced to hold a ram rally in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.