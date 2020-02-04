Karnataka

Revocation of CAA sought by Muslim community

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Deputy Commissioner’s office saying that the BJP-led Union government has indulged in diluting the principles of the Constitution by brining in legislations, which go against the aspirations of the Constitution.

Members of the Muslim community held a protest seeking revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), under the aegis of the Noo-E-Mustafa-Hussaini Masjid, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The memorandum said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has indulged in diluting the principles of the Constitution by brining in legislations, which go against the aspirations of the Constitution. The CAA, which was approved by Parliament recently, was one such legislation, which elicited a protest by various sections across the nation.

Further, the memorandum stated that CAA was a democratic law and its contents were a clear-cut violation of human rights.

