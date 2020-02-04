Revocation of CAA sought by Muslim community

Members of the Muslim community held a protest seeking revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), under the aegis of the Noo-E-Mustafa-Hussaini Masjid, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.
Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The memorandum said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has indulged in diluting the principles of the Constitution by brining in legislations, which go against the aspirations of the Constitution. The CAA, which was approved by Parliament recently, was one such legislation, which elicited a protest by various sections across the nation.
Further, the memorandum stated that CAA was a democratic law and its contents were a clear-cut violation of human rights.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.