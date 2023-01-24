‘Reviving WALMIs crucial for better land and water management’

January 24, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Pointing out that that the condition of several of the Water and Land Management Institutes (WALMIs) in 14 States of the country has become pathetic, water conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh has emphasised the need for revival of WALMIs as better land and water management are crucial for survival of human beings.

Inaugurating the All India WALMIs Meet -2023 at Water and Land Management Institute in Dharwad on Monday, the Magsaysay award winner said that WALMIs are working towards ensuring better land and water management practices and there is a dire need for strengthening them.

Mr. Singh said that it is time community-based decentralisation of water management system is developed. Along with helping one get employment, education should also teach students to love and respect nature, as for a better future conservation of nature, this is crucial, he said.

V. Prakash Rao of WALAMTARI, Hyderabad , referred to the help extended by Karnataka to WALMI for taking up capacity building among stakeholders and formulating plans for the rejuvenation of water and land and felt that it should be emulated by other State governments.

Mr. Rao emphasised the need for extending financial assistance to CADAs for effective management of irrigation and ensure that tail-end farmers received got water for cultivation.

Director of National Water Academy Milind Patil elaborated on the role played by WALMIs in sustainable growth and said that their activities should be encouraged.

Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad said that it is the the duty of citizens to use the knowledge received through education for the conservation of nature as nature has given to enough human beings for their survival.

Director of WALMI, Dharwad, Rajendra Poddar said that the deliberations of All India WALMIs Meet will be published in book format and submitted to the Centre for the rejuvenation of WALMIs and further action.