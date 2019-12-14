‘Revive sugar mills or face consequences’

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha’s (KRRS) K.R. Pet taluk unit on Friday warned the State government over its alleged apathy in reviving the Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) and Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the district.

While Mysugar in the town is the State’s lone government mill, PSSK is the cooperative sector sugar mill at Pandavapura in the district. Both are considered lifelines of several hundreds of cane growing families and are defunct owing to mechanical/technical issues since past a few crushing seasons.

A meeting was convened at K.R. Pet to condole the death of KRRS leader Bellundagere Thimmaiah on Friday. The leaders spoke to mediapersons and urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to initiate immediate measures to revive both mills. The cane grown in cultivation areas of the mills has been withering owing to non-harvesting. All three private mills in the district are not showing any willingness to crush cane produce grown in the limits of Mysugar and PSSK, said Maruvanahalli Shankar, taluk president of KRRS.

They said BJP leaders, including Deputy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, had sought support from farmers for the byelection to K.R. Assembly segment, by promising to revive the mills. The government should consider the plight of cane growers seriously and revive the mills immediately. If not, the KRRS would teacha “suitable lesson” to the government, they said.