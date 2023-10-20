ADVERTISEMENT

Revival of Maratha Cooperative Bank sought

October 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Maratha Shri Bharati Mutt Trust Committee and community leaders met the official liquidator of the Maratha Cooperative Bank in Hubballi on Friday in connection with the revival of the bank. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation comprising of trustees and office-bearers of the Maratha Shri Bharati Mutt Trust Committee and Maratha community leaders met the official liquidator of the Maratha Cooperative Bank in Hubballi on Friday in connection with the revival of the cooperative bank.

The delegation discussed the issue with the official liquidator of the bank, Renukamma, and sought her help in reviving the cooperative bank, which was built by elders of the community. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the official in this regard.

Trust committee’s president Sunil Dalvi and secretary Narayan Vaidya said the committee had resolved to make every effort to revive the cooperative bank, which was established and built by the Maratha community’s elders. They urged government officials to take up the issue with the authorities concerned to expedite the process on their demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to their plea, Ms. Renukamma assured the delegation that their plea would be considered positively and would be forwarded to the central office with suitable recommendation.

The delegation comprised of Shivu Shindhe, D.V. Gawde, and trustees Appasaheb Chauhan, Ramachandra Jadhav, Shamarao Shindhe, and Aravind Mane.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hubli / banking

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US