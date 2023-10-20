HamberMenu
Revival of Maratha Cooperative Bank sought

October 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of Maratha Shri Bharati Mutt Trust Committee and community leaders met the official liquidator of the Maratha Cooperative Bank in Hubballi on Friday in connection with the revival of the bank.

A delegation of Maratha Shri Bharati Mutt Trust Committee and community leaders met the official liquidator of the Maratha Cooperative Bank in Hubballi on Friday in connection with the revival of the bank. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation comprising of trustees and office-bearers of the Maratha Shri Bharati Mutt Trust Committee and Maratha community leaders met the official liquidator of the Maratha Cooperative Bank in Hubballi on Friday in connection with the revival of the cooperative bank.

The delegation discussed the issue with the official liquidator of the bank, Renukamma, and sought her help in reviving the cooperative bank, which was built by elders of the community. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the official in this regard.

Trust committee’s president Sunil Dalvi and secretary Narayan Vaidya said the committee had resolved to make every effort to revive the cooperative bank, which was established and built by the Maratha community’s elders. They urged government officials to take up the issue with the authorities concerned to expedite the process on their demand.

Responding to their plea, Ms. Renukamma assured the delegation that their plea would be considered positively and would be forwarded to the central office with suitable recommendation.

The delegation comprised of Shivu Shindhe, D.V. Gawde, and trustees Appasaheb Chauhan, Ramachandra Jadhav, Shamarao Shindhe, and Aravind Mane.

