Revision of train timing leads to commotion at Mysuru city railway station

October 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Commotion prevailed at City Railway station in Mysuru on Sunday night after more than 100 passengers missed the Mysuru-Belagavi train, whose departure timing was advanced as part of the revision of training timings by South Western Railway.

The departure of Train No. 17301 – the earlier Mysuru-Dharwad Express, which has now been extended upto Belagavi – had been advanced from 22.30 hours to 20.45 hours with effect from October 1, 2023.

Many passengers, who reached the City Railway station to board the train, were shocked to learn that the train had left the station an hour and 45 minutes earlier. After the angry passengers, who kicked up a row, complained to the railway authorities, a refund of the ticket was issued.

According to sources in Railways, the passengers, who bought ticket at the counter, were informed about the change in timings of the train. But, the railway authorities were unable to inform about 80 passengers, who had booked an e-ticket for the train. “Many passengers, who book the e-ticket, had not given the correct mobile number, leading to the confusion. Though the tickets did not bear the revised timings, the passengers are informed to check the train timing before boarding,” the sources added.

Revised timing

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, in a statement on Monday, said the departure timing of 9 trains leaving Mysuru station had been revised with effect from October 1.

While the Train No. 16127 Shirdi Express will leave Mysuru at 05.20 hours (instead of the old timing of 05.30), Train No. 16535 Gol Gumbaz Express will leave Mysuru 15.30 hours (instead of old timing of 15.45 hours).

Train No. 12781 Swarnajayanthi Express will leave Mysuru at 19.30 hours (instead of old timing of 20.10 hours) and Train No. 17301 Mysuru Belagavi Express will leave Mysuru at 20.45 hours (instead of the old timing of 22.30 hours).

Train No. 06233 Mysuru Chamarajanagar will leave Mysuru at 08.20 hours (instead of old timing of 09.15 hours) and Train No. 06300 Mysuru Nanjangudu will leave Mysuru at 09.15 hours (instead of the old timing of 09.35 hours).

Train No. 16315 Mysuru Kochuveli will leave Mysuru at 12.45 hours (instead of old timing of 12.50 hours) and Train No. 17326 Mysuru- Belagavi Vishwamanva Express will leave Mysuru at 05.40 hours (instead of old timing of 05.50 hours).

Train No. 06275 Mysuru Chamarajanagar Express will leave Mysuru at 12.00 hours (instead of the old timing of 12.15 hours), the press statement added.

A press statement said the change in timings of trains departing from Mysuru is part of the revision of 314 trains announced by South Western Railways, Mysuru Division.

“Passengers are urged to note the changes in the train schedule well in advance before commending their journey,” the note said, adding that the passengers can check for the revised train timings on the website of Indian Railways. Alternatively, passengers can also dial 139 for more information, it added.