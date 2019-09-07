Revised traffic rules notification

The Transport Department has issued revised notification on the penalty for traffic violations on September 3. Hassan SP Ram Nivas Sepat appealed to the public to cooperate with the police about the revised penalty.

In a release issued on Friday, he said the Centre had amended the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and the State Transport Department had issued a notification on the revision. The revised chart comes into effect immediately, he said. The Channarayapatna police were the first to impose the revised penalty. A biker was fined ₹10,000 for drunken driving on Thursday.