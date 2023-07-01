Revised textbooks corrigendum released

July 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Text Books Society (KTBS) has published 140 pages of revised schools textbooks corrigendum of Kannada first and second language for classes VI to X and Social Science textbooks for classes of VI, VII and X in Kannada and English language on Saturday.

However, there is no clarity from KTBS about whether the corrigendum will be distributed as a booklet for all students, one per class or only for the reference of teachers. Also, there is no clarity on whether it is the draft corrigendum or final copy of the revised textbooks.

Despite many calls, there was no response from either Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, or Managing Director of KTBS and Principal Secretary of the Department.

Last year, during the tenure of the BJP government in the State, writer Rohith Chakrathirtha-headed textbooks revision committee had made many changes and released the corrigendum. The government promised to distribute the booklet of corrigendum copy to each student. Finally, the government failed to distribute the booklet, and instead they instructed all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) to distribute a copy each of the printed corrigendum per school.

The present government had appointed writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa-headed School Textbooks Review Committee to look into the changes made in textbooks during the previous BJP regime and it had suggested 15 key replacements in the Class VI to X Kannada language and Social Science subjects.

The committee has dropped nine lessons, including RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and lesson related to V.D. Savarkar. Instead they have added lessons realated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, and others.

