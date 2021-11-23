Revised test rules for travellers from Maharashtra

Bengaluru

23 November 2021 22:30 IST

The Karnataka Health Department said there is no requirement of an RT-PCR negative certificate for those returning from Maharashtra to their hometown in Karnataka within two days of stay in the neighbouring State.

“However, all returnees should be fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after the second dose. They should be strictly free from any COVID-19 symptoms,” stated a circular on Tuesday. The short-term returnees should produce a valid travel ticket of to and fro journey to ensure two days of stay in Maharashtra.

Advertising

Advertising