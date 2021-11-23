Karnataka

Revised test rules for travellers from Maharashtra

The Karnataka Health Department said there is no requirement of an RT-PCR negative certificate for those returning from Maharashtra to their hometown in Karnataka within two days of stay in the neighbouring State.

“However, all returnees should be fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after the second dose. They should be strictly free from any COVID-19 symptoms,” stated a circular on Tuesday. The short-term returnees should produce a valid travel ticket of to and fro journey to ensure two days of stay in Maharashtra.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 10:32:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/revised-test-rules-for-travellers-from-maharashtra/article37652846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY