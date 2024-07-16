GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revised pay scale to govt. employees will cost the State exchequer ₹20,000 crore a year

Published - July 16, 2024 07:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the State Cabinet meeting held on June 15 accepted the recommendations of the 7th State Pay Commission and that the State would incur an additional expenditure of ₹20,208 crore a year to implement the pay revision.

He said the revised pay scale of government employees would come into effect from August 1, 2024.

The 7th State Pay Commission was constituted on November 19, 2022, to address the demands for revision of pay, allowance, and pension of State government employees. The pay commission submitted its report on March 24, 2024.

Accordingly, the salary and pensions would be revised by adding 31% dearness allowance and fitment of 27.5% to the basic pay of the employee as of July 1, 2022. This would increase the basic salary and pension of the employees by 58.5%. There would be an increase of 32% in house rent allowance, he said.

The minimum basic pay of employees would increase from ₹17,000 to ₹27,000. The maximum pay would be revised from ₹1,50,600 to ₹2,41,200.

The minimum pension of employees would be increased from ₹8,500 to ₹13,500 and the maximum pension would be revised from ₹75,300 to ₹1,20,600. The revision would be applicable to non-teaching staff of universities, and employees of aided educational institutions and local bodies.

Provisions had been made in the 2024-25 Budget to meet the expenses, the Chief Minister said.

