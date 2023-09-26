Revised notification creates 988 new posts for primary and high school teachers in Karnataka

September 26, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The revised sanctioned posts for teachers implemented to maintain pupil-teacher ratio in primary schools and high schools has increased the number of posts for teachers in Karnataka by 988.

As per the revised notification of September 15, 2023, the government has created 988 additional teachers’ posts for high school, and with this the total number of teachers’ posts stands increased from 43,353 to 44,341. However, the 1,88,532 teachers’ posts sanctioned for primary school remain the same.

After the revised notification, some divisions have got increased posts in both high school and primary school based on the strength of the students and the pupil-teacher ratio, while there has been a reduction in the posts for primary school teachers in Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions after reshuffling the existing posts across four divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 988 posts created as per the revised notification, the Kalaburagi division (Kalyana Karnataka region) gets 574 additional posts in high school and primary schools. The then Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions, Kalaburagi Division, Nalin Atul had written to the Principal Secretary for Department of Primary and Secondary Education stating that the sanctioned teachers posts lying vacant in other divisions be shifted to the Kalaburagi division.

On several occasions, he suggested the government to ensure pupil-teacher ratio as well for optimum utilisation of the existing vacant posts of teachers in other divisions by shifting them to the Kalaburagi division. It seems that the continuous efforts by Mr. Atul have yielded fruit.

In Kalaburagi division, with the inclusion of 314 additional posts for primary and 260 posts for high schools, the existing 45,117 posts for primary schools teachers have been increased to 45,431 and in high schools from 11,420 to 11,680 posts.

Belagavi division

The Belagavi division too got 417 new posts in both high school and primary. The number of sanctioned posts in primary school has gone up from 57,738 to 57,830 with 92 additional posts and in high school it has been increased from 10,543 to 10,868 posts, with 325 newly sanctioned posts.

Bengaluru division

The educational districts in Bengaluru division saw a reduction in sanctioned posts for primary school from 51,242 to 57,057 posts; whereas the total sanctioned posts for high school has been increased from 11,091 to 11,321, with 230 additional posts.

Mysuru division

Similarly, the sanctioned posts for primary school in Mysuru division has been reduced to 34,213 from the earlier 34,435 (reduction by 222 posts) while the sanctioned posts for high school have been revised from the existing 10,299 posts to 10,472 posts, with an increase of 173 new posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT