Revised norms for COVID-19 positive international travellers

A file photo of testing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

05 January 2022 01:38 IST

‘Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases can be discharged on fifth day’

If the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) recommendations are implemented by the Government, institutional isolation and hospitalisation of all asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic international travellers, testing positive on arrival, will be reduced to five days from the existing 10.

Taking note of the simmering discontent over mandatory hospitalisation of even asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic international travellers, the TAC that held its 145th meeting on Monday night, recommended that such patients should be put up in COVID Care Centres (CCCs).

These can be free government CCCs, budget hotels (attached to a government hospital) and private CCC (of different categories like 3 star, 5 star, etc.) on payment basis (attached to private hospitals).

Advertising

Advertising

“The duration of CCC/institutional isolation should be for five days, and if free of respiratory symptoms and oxygen saturation is over 94% during the preceding three days then they can be discharged with a negative RT-PCR test on the fifth day. In case of asymptomatics the fifth day should be counted from the day of sample collection/testing,” stated the TAC’s report.

“This should be followed by further five days of home quarantine with strict COVID Appropriate Behaviour. At the end of these five days if asymptomatic then they can be released from home quarantine. No further testing is necessary,” the report stated.

“The discharge of symptomatic patients, who are repeatedly testing RT-PCR positive from the 10th day as per existing protocol, should be done on the 14th day based on clinical assessment by the treating physician. However, post hospital discharge the current guidelines of home quarantine are applicable. A revised discharge policy should be issued in this regard,” the report pointed out.

Around 6-8 international passengers arriving from high-risk countries are testing positive at the airports daily. They are shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru or any designated pirvate hospital of their choice for 10 days of isolation, treatment and testing as per guidelines. “However, more than 90% of these patients are asymptomatic and only a few are mildly symptomatic. Also these mildly symptomatic persons have recovered in one to three days including those who were Omicron positive. They were hospitalised as per Government of India’s norms in the absence of clinical experience of Omicron treatment,” TAC sources said.

“These persons, who were apparently healthy and fine, were very agitated during their isolation in the hospital as they considered it was irrational to isolate them when they are asymptomatic. The more demanding were those who paid for their hospitalisation in designated private hospitals as it was considered a sheer wasteful expenditure and avoidable. In this context, the TAC was requested to re-examine this approach more so in the context of a surge in COVID cases,” sources said.

Following the surge in cases that are suspected due to Omicron, the TAC has recommended that the facility of home isolation with tele-monitoring should be soon activated. Only those who are eligible such as asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic who have facilities at home with a caregiver should be permitted for home isolation.

“Triage centres should be started in every ward, PHCs and taluka hospitals with medical (MBBS) and paramedical manpower. Newer treatment regimens having Molnupiravir 800 mg BID for five days; injection Remdesivir 200 mg on day 1 followed by 100 mg intravenous on day two and three for patients above 60 years and those who have comorbidities should be introduced,” the report added.