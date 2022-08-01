Revised electoral rolls to be published on January 5

August 01, 2022 21:44 IST

The revised electoral rolls ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections will be published on January 5, 2023 by settling all claims and litigation by December 26, 2022.

The draft electoral roll will be published on November 9, 2022, and time has been provided between November 9, 2022, and December 8, 2022, to submit any claim regarding inclusion or removal of names from the electoral roll, and special camps will be organised during the period for the same purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the pre-revision exercise will be taken up between August 4 and October 24, 2022, it is proposed to restrict 1,500 electors in each booth and wherever the number is higher than 1,500 a new booth will be created.

Several provisions of the electoral reforms came to effect from Monday. Speaking about the latest electoral reforms unveiled in the country, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena on Monday said the quality of electoral rolls will be reviewed by the roll observers appointed by the Election Commission and district electoral officer. “Already opportunity has been provided for the recognised political parties to nominate booth level agents.”

Among others to improve the quality of electoral rolls, Mr. Meena said: “Steps will be taken to remove the name if it is found in multiple electoral roll. Photograph will be updated if the current photographs are found smudged. Efforts would be made to ensure that all family members and neighbours are in the same division.”

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma was present.