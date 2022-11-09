Revised electoral rolls to be published on Jan. 5: DC

Students taking out an awareness rally on the occasion of the publication of draft electoral roll-2023, in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday said the revised electoral roll of 11 constituencies in Mysuru district will be published on January 5, 2023.

Speaking after flagging off an awareness programme in connection with the special summary revision of electoral roll 2023 for publication of integrated draft electoral roll and enrolment of youth in voters’ list, organised by the district administration, the Mysuru City Corporation and the District SVEEP Samuthi, the Deputy Commissioner, who announced the publication of draft electoral roll 2023, said the voters can get their names checked from the draft and submit any claim on the inclusion or removal of names from the electoral roll from November 9 to December 8.

Special camps will be organised in November and December for the same purpose. The new voters aged 18 years and above can get their names enrolled in the electoral roll.

The DC flagged off the awareness jatha at the Maharani’s Science and Arts College here where hundreds of students took part. The jatha passed through the main streets and culminated on the college premises. The students carried placards with messages on voting rights and so on.

The special drives have been planned on November 12 and 20 and December 3 and 4. The last date for inclusion, deletion and correction of names in the roll is December 26.

The draft electoral roll has been published in the offices where the names of voters are enrolled across 11 Assembly constituencies.

As per the draft, women voters have outnumbered men voters as all 11 constituencies put together have 12,68,934 women voters and 12,58,679 men voters. The total number of voters is 25,27,812.

Out of 25,27,812 voters, 15,56,825 voters have linked their EPIC with their Aadhaar number. So far, 61.59 per cent of voters have linked their Aadhaar numbers and 9,70,987 voters are remaining for Aadhaar linkage.