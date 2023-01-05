Revised electoral roll published, over 32,000 young voters included in Mysuru district

January 05, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The revised electoral rolls ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls later this year have been published on Thursday (January 5).

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who presided over a meeting convened here in connection with the publication.. The representatives of various political parties were present.

The details of the assembly-wise final list of the voters were available on https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in and the voters can check their names from the revised electoral roll, the DC said.

As per the draft electoral roll, women voters outnumbered men voters as all 11 constituencies in Mysuru district put together had 12,68,934 women voters and 12,58,679 men voters. The total number of voters was 25,27,812.

However, after the revision, the total number of voters stood at 25,59,855, with the inclusion of 32,043 young voters. The number of male voters stood at 12,72,155 while women voters were 12,87,502. Even after the revision, women voters outnumber men voters. There are 198 third gender voters.

As many as 22,625 voters have been dropped from the list for various reasons. In total, the district has 2,905 polling booths.

The draft electoral roll was published on November 9 last year and the people were told to submit any claim on the inclusion or removal of names from the electoral roll between November 9 and December 8. Special camps were organised during the period for the revision.

The special summary revision of electoral roll 2023 for publication of integrated draft electoral roll and enrolment of youth in voters’ list was organised in the district by the district administration, the Mysuru City Corporation and the District SVEEP Committee in November last year on the instructions of the Election Commission.

The Deputy Commissioner had announced the publication of draft electoral roll 2023 and told voters to get their names checked from the draft and submit any claim on the inclusion or removal of names during the specified period.

The new voters aged 18 years and above were told to get their names enrolled. The special drives were conducted on November 12 and 20 and December 3 and 4. The last date for inclusion, deletion and correction of names in the roll was December 26. The draft electoral roll was published in the offices where the names of voters are enrolled across 11 Assembly constituencies.

Out of 25,27,812 voters in the draft, 15,56,825 voters have linked their EPIC with their Aadhaar number. So far, 61.59 per cent of voters have linked their Aadhaar numbers and 9,70,987 voters are remaining for Aadhaar linkage.

The Assembly constituencies in the district are Chamundeshwari, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Periyapatna, Nanjangud, T. Narsipur, K.R. Nagar, Varuna, Hunsur and H.D. Kote.

The increase of voters in the district is 1.27 per cent (32,043). The highest number of voters included were in Narasimharaja constituency (6,250), followed by Chamundeshwari – 5,730 and Chamaraja – 3,095. The least inclusion of voters was in H.D. Kote – 435 voters, followed by T. Narsipur – 493 and Periyapatna – 1,455.