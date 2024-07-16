ADVERTISEMENT

Revised edition of ‘Indian Method in Acting’ released

Published - July 16, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The revised edition of Indian Method in Acting authored by theatre personality Prasanna was released at a function organised at Indian Institute of Educational Theatre in Mysuru recently.

Speaking at the function held on Sunday, writer and critic O.L. Nagabhushan pointed out that present day artistes often lacked the patience that was crucial to perfect their craft. Focussing on short-term success hinders the artiste’s creative growth, he opined.

He felt that creativity requires strength and time while pointing out that the barriers to creativity are often internal.

Mr. Nagabhushan said the book delves into the actor’s relationship with her or his role with insights from theatre luminaries like Stanislaviski, Grotowski, and Brecht. He also praised the book for exploring Indian theatrical traditions and filling a gap in serious theatrical literature.

Mr. Prasanna’s book, through its 52 chapters, was a blend of theoretical and practical elements, he said while emphasising the importance of mastering all theatrical skills including physical and vocal techniques.

Vice-Chancellor of Gangubai Hangal Music University Nagesh V. Bettakote, who also participated in the book release function, lamented the decline in educational theatre. Noting the dwindling number of dedicated workers, he said there was a need for support to strengthen Kannada theatre.

