Review projects in border area villages frequently, DCs told

December 13, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Deputy Commissioners of districts in border areas should conduct monthly review of projects to ensure that local people do not migrate due to lack of infrastructure, amenities or job opportunities.

This was stated by Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman Dr. C. Somashekar here on Tuesday. He was speaking after reviewing the various projects being implemented in the border villages of the region.

In Mysuru district, there were a few villages in both HD Kote and Sargur taluks that were on the border areas and various works were being implemented to ensure civic amenities and local development, said Mr. Somashekar.

He said a report would be sought on the state of socio economic condition of people in the four gram panchayats of HD Kote and to ascertain if the children were attending schools of the neighbouring States.

The border area development authority had taken up specific measures to improve the infrastructure of government schools in villages in border areas apart from ensuring skill development of students in such institutions, said Mr. Somashekar.

He said a socio-economic and educational status of people in the border areas were being undertaken involving 8 universities and the government would take all measures to remove any disparity in development.

Mr. Somashekar said adequate grants were being disbursed for construction of classrooms in schools and colleges, providing equipment, furniture, construction of compound walls and auditoriums for cultural activities in the border areas. Development and cultural activities go hand in hand and funds would be provided for private institutions also for construction of such facilities, he added.

Mr. Somashekar said the Authority was committed to ensure the development and protection of the cultural and regional identity of Kannadigas in 980 villages spread across 63 taluks in 19 districts that share borders with neighbouring states.

He also directed the officials to create a corpus funds and ensure their release to take up cultural activities in border areas. The district administration should conduct Girijana Utsavas at prominent places in Mysuru so as to encourage folk artistes and keep the art form alive besides providing sustenance to the artistes, said Mr. Somashekar. He also suggested construction of arch gates at the entry points to Karnataka reflecting the culture and styles of the local regions.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to redress the grievances of people living in border villages of HD Kote and Sargur and ensure that they do not feel neglected. He also called for documenting the life style of the adivasis.

Mysuru ZP CEO Poornima said that infrastructure and civic amenities like drinking water facilities, roads, UGD, street lights, solar lamps etc. were being provided in border villages besides creating facilities for waste management. Senior official of the district administration were present.