Reversing laws: Activists ask Cong. to walk the talk; BJP condemns Priyank’s statement

May 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hubballi/Mangaluru

Arguments and counter-arguments have broken out a day after Minister Priyank Kharge stated that orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime, which are against the State’s interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

While the BJP has slammed it and described Congress government as “reverse gear government”, activists have asked the new dispensation to walk the talk in quick time.

Call for urgent, long-term measures

Bahutva Karnataka, a civil society collective that had campaigned against the previous BJP government’s policies and brought out a series of sector-wise reports, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighting “some urgent and long-term measures” that needs to be implemented in order to “restore the economic, social, cultural and political health of Karnataka and renew its essential nature as a Garden of Peace for All People.”

Among other things, it has sought reversal of the anti-conversion Act (the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021) “which goes against our Constitutional right to freedom of religion and belief”, withdrawal of school textbooks introduced in 2022 and review of all dress code guidelines in educational institutions in order to restore the right to education for all. “Address the harm caused to students who were disallowed from attending exams for wearing hijab,” said the letter to the Chief Minister.

‘Keep students’ interest in mind’

Speaking in Mangaluru, activist Suresh Bhat Bakrabail said that he welcomes the statement of Mr. Priyank that the government will relook into every policy matter of the previous government. “Particularly the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which are against the interests of minority communities, are untenable,” he said.

However, on the textbook revision, he said that it has to be done by keeping the interest of students in mind and the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly opposed the comments of Mr. Kharge.

‘Reverse gear government’

Terming the new government led by Congress as ‘reverse gear government’, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress government had “gone on the reverse” on its own guarantees and also the “pro-people laws” enacted by BJP government.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that it has not only gone on the reverse on what the previous government had done, but is also indulging in “acts of vengeance and appeasement politics.” Mr. Bommai warned that they (BJP) would not keep quiet. “We will fight it legally and politically,” he said.

No portfolio yet

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya tweeted, “What gives Priyank Kharge the confidence to speak the way he does? He still doesn’t have a portfolio. He is not the CM or Dy. CM. He is not the president of Congress. Is he the new Super CM of Karnataka?”

Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Kharge had said, “All those Bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction.”