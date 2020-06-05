Karnataka

‘Reverse migration has increased demand for work under MNREGA’

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa interacting with a labourer at an MNREGA worksite in Honna Kiranagi village in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa interacting with a labourer at an MNREGA worksite in Honna Kiranagi village in Kalaburagi district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Works have started in all villages under over 5,900 gram panchayats in the State: KSE

The COVID-19-induced reverse migration has resulted in the increased demand for work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) across the rural areas of the State, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

“The migrant labourers who have returned to their native places in the rural areas are increasingly seeking jobs under the MNREGA and we are giving job cards and jobs to all. Except for people’s representatives, government employees and tax-payers, everybody can seek job under the scheme. The works have started in all the villages under over 5,900 gram panchayats in the State,” he told the media representatives after inspecting an MNREGA worksite at Honna Kiranagi village in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The Minister also made it clear that all the pending wages under it were cleared after the Union government released ₹1,861 crore.

“After clearing the wage dues, we have over ₹1,000 crore at hand and job creation for the needy rural masses is underway. Under the scheme, we are focussing on the works that could help to raise the groundwater table. The wages have been increased from ₹249 a day to ₹275 a day. The Union government has allocated ₹60,000 crore to the scheme in the budget and it added another ₹ 40,000 crore to it in the recently announced ₹20 lakh crore special package to revive the economy, enabling us to increase the wage days from 100 days to 150 days a year,” he said.

When asked, the Minister accepted the presence of dissidence within his party by stating that the party known for discipline would resolve internal issues.

Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, legislators Basavaraj Mattimud, M.Y. Patil, and B.G. Patil, Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji, vice-president Shobha Sirasagi and former Minister Malikayya Guttedar were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 4:42:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/reverse-migration-has-increased-demand-for-work-under-mnrega/article31757858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY