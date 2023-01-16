Revenue secretary holds preparatory meeting ahead of Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi

January 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Jayaram N., Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, and chairman of Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board, held a meeting of key officials in Kalaburagi on Monday and discussed the preparations made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to be held at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of the district on Thursday.

Mr. Modi will flag off the distribution of land rights certificates to Tanda and Hatti (hamlets) dwellers as part of the State government initiative to upgrade the hamlets into revenue villages.

“The Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura district administrations should focus on making the programme a great success. They should make all arrangements to transport the beneficiaries from their villages to the programme venue and carrying them back to their native places without any issues. The beneficiaries should be provided with water, breakfast and lunch in at the venue in Malkhed. Bio-toilets should be put in place and pourakarmikas should be deployed for cleaning them,” Mr. Jayaram told the officials.

Considering the possibility of the arrival of heavy crowds, Mr. Jayaram suggested making as many entry points as possible in the main venue so as to avoid people lining up at entrances.

“Police officials should ensure that there would be no crowd congestion at the entrances of the main venue. It can be achieved by opening more entry points. You need to make arrangements in such a way that people enter the venue before the programme and exit it after the programme without any problems. Make adequate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.

The officer suggested deploying 30 firefighting units at different places around the venue and opening medical stalls nearby as precautionary measures.

“Health, food and civil supplies, revenue and transport departments should work in coordination to make the event successful. If required, you can also open a helpline. Once the invitation card is finalised and approved by the Prime Minister’s Office, you can start inviting the dignitaries to the programme,” Mr. Jayaram said.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwath Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant briefed the meeting about the overall preparations and security arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s programme.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Deputy Commissioners Vijayamahantesh B. Danammanavar (Vijayapura), Govinda Reddy (Bidar) and Chandrashekhar L. (Raichur), Revenue Cell director Rajendra Prasad, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R., Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhimashankar Teggelli, KKRTC Managing Director Rachappa and other senior officers were present.

As per the official communication, Mr. Modi would arrive in Kalaburagi in a special Indian Air Force aircraft at 11 a.m. on Thursday and leave for Kadekal in Yadgir district in an MI-17 helicopter for laying foundation stones and inaugurating various programmes. He would then arrive at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district in the same helicopter and participate in the programme organised for the distribution of land rights certificates to Lambani tanda dwellers. He would then proceed to Kalaburagi airport and fly to Mumbai.