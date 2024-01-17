Revenue records to be digitised: Krishna Byre Gowda

January 17, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Mysuru that revenue records in all districts will soon be digitised.

Speaking at the meeting here on Wednesday, the Minister said record rooms in 31 districts will be digitized by the end of this year.

Also, the offices of sub-registrars will go digital with steps taken for digitising the office records at the earliest, he added.

The Minister said inconsistencies are being reported in revenue records and there is a likelihood of records getting lost. There are possibilities of private persons accessing the important revenue records. The concerns can be overcome if the records are digitised, he argued.

