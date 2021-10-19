Revenue records of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage transferred to MCC from MUDA, says GTD

With the transfer of revenue records of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in the city from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), former Minister and MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency G.T. Deve Gowda on Monday said the residents of the area can pay their property tax to MCC in future.

Convening a meeting of senior officials of MUDA and MCC here, Mr. Gowda said the residents of the locality were complaining that officials of MUDA and MCC were passing the buck to each other whenever approached for khathas, licenses and other issues. Though it had already been decided by the MUDA and MCC to transfer all residential layouts developed by the MUDA and approved by the MUDA within the Outer Ring Road to the MCC, the citizens continued to face problems, he said.

He told reporters that MUDA had transferred all the revenue records of Vijayangar 3rd Stage to MCC and the property owners can have their khatha records transferred to the MCC and begin payment of property tax henceforth to the civic body. Even licenses pertaining to the residential locality will be issued by MCC and citizens can approach MCC Zone 3 office for the same, he said.

The government had already issued a notification regarding transfer of localities inside the Outer Ring Road to MCC and the civic body was supplying drinking water, maintaining underground drainage and roads in Vijayangar 3rd Stage.

With regard to the drinking water problem faced by the new layouts, Mr. Gowda called upon MCC to ensure drinking water supply at least once or twice a week to all the new layouts.

He appealed to MCC and MUDA to ensure that garbage was collected from the residential layouts situated along the ORR.