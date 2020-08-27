Revenue officials told to go tothe aged to give govt. pension

Considering age-related difficulties of senior citizens, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has directed Revenue officials to identify beneficiaries who are eligible to get old age pension from the government and accept applications from them for further action instead of forcing them to approach offices for the purpose.

He was addressing a review meeting on flood-related issues and action taken so far in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Ashok, who expressed serious concern over aged persons, said that they should not be forced to come to Revenue and other departments to submit applications seeking pension from the government. Therefore, officers compulsorily should identify eligible aged persons and take applications from them to release pension amount directly to their respective bank accounts.

The Revenue Minister suggested that officials take all available initiatives to tackle the flood situation and help people in distress. “Attend to every call seeking help. Inform higher officers if you receive information on floods and take immediate action to alert people about flood threats,” he advised.

He directed tahsildars of all taluks in the district to construct burial grounds in every village using government land. “Every village should have a burial ground for people from all communities. Therefore, you have to identify at least one acre of government land for the purpose. If such land is not available, purchase it from private persons,” he added.

Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board Narasimha Naik, Chairman of Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatraya Patil Revo, MLA Raj Kumar Patil Telkur, president of Zilla Panchayat Basanagowda Yadiyapur, Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Revenue Division Manjunath Prasad, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and district-level officers were present.