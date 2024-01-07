Revenue officials meet 110-year-old woman in Bidar district, promise to reach her benefits under govt. schemes

January 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The adage better late than never has come true for centenarian Lakshmi Bai Mahapure from Kamalapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district as officials from the Revenue Department have assured her of extending old age pension and benefits under other welfare schemes that have been too slow to reach her till now.

The wrinkled face of 110-year-old Lakshmi Bai Mahapure was in smiles on Saturday when a team of officials from the Revenue Department, including Deputy Tahsildar Sunil Shinde and Village Administrative Officer Somaling, reached her doorsteps to ensure that soon she will get the old age pension and other benefits of the welfare schemes provided by the government, of which she has been deprived without having a single document or identity card.

Lakshmi Bai Mahapure lost her husband long ago. She has four sons and a daughter.

In total, she has 25 grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She resides with her younger son Dashrath Mahapure.

Contradicting the popular belief that age brings diseases and dependency with it, this 110-year-old woman proves age is just a number. The elderly woman believes that continuing to work is a big contributor to her longevity, as even at this ripe old age she does household chores without any assistance.

Earlier, Lakshmi Bai Mahapure used to work in agriculture fields to earn her livelihood. She also served as traditional birth attendant in the village and assisted women delivered of their babies safely at home.

The elderly woman has gained extensive experience in using local herbs and extends treatment to villagers suffering from various diseases.

Ambadas, grandson of Lakshmi Bai Mahapuer, complains that her name went missing from the voter list during the 2023 Assembly elections. And, the officials failed to give a valid reason for deleting her name from the voter list, he said. He also demanded that the district authorities include her name in the electoral list.

Ambadas said that her grandmother has not received any old age pension for the last 10 years. When the officials concerned were asked, they said that old age pension cannot be continued for her as she has completed 100 years. Lakshmi Bai Mahapure has not obtained her Aadhaar card and her name has been deducted from the ration card too, he added.

Bhalki Tahsildar Mallikarjun Waddankeri said that if she gets her Aadhaar card registered, her old age pension scheme can be continued.

