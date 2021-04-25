Revenue of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple drops by over ₹29 crore

The COVID-19 pandemic and reduced footfall has hit one of the richest temples of Karnataka. The annual revenue of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, a Muzrai temple, dropped by ₹29.98 crore during 2020-21, falling from ₹98.92 crore in 2019-20 to ₹68.94 crore.

Many devotees from the State and outside visit the temple, mainly to offer “sarpa samskara” and “ashlesha bali” sevas. Both sevas are offered by people irrespective of religion. The temple attracts actors, politicians, and cricket players, among others.

According to Mohanram Sulli, chairman of the temple management committee, the temple remained closed for devotees from March 17 to September 8 last year because of the lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, the temple did not earn any revenue for about six months.

The temple earns its revenue from hundi droppings, which include money, silver and gold, the fees fixed for sevas, rentals of its buildings and accommodation facilities, its arecanut plantation, and the interest on bank deposits and investments.

During the last financial year, the revenue earned from hundi droppings stood at ₹12.75 crore, while that from various sevas was ₹24.10, Mr. Sulli said.

He said that though the temple was opened for devotees from September 9, the government allowed the conducting of some sevas from September 14 for a limited number of people. More sevas with more participants were allowed in a phased manner subsequently. At the same time, the footfall on weekdays came down drastically.

He said that different projects, as part of an ₹180-crore master plan for the temple town, were under progress now, including the construction of lodges, toilets and bathrooms, underground drainage facility, widening of roads, and arranging water supply. More accommodation facilities for devotees are being built.