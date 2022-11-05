Revenue Minister’s village stay on Nov. 19

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 05, 2022 19:49 IST

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok will participate in the village stay initiative as part of “Zilladikarigala Nade Halli Kade” (DC’s village stay programme) at Kenchanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk on November 19.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday told the officials of various departments to make preparations and get ready with details ahead of the programme.

He said the programme has to be celebrated like a festive event as the grievances have been by and large addressed wherever the village stay programme has taken place so far. The eligible beneficiaries under various schemes of the departments must be identified and they need to be brought to the village for receiving the benefit.

The DC sought the support and cooperation of the local community and the leaders in making the programme a success.

The Minister will arrive at Bheemanakolli at 10 a.m. and around noon the stage programme will be held. There will be cultural events around 4 p.m. after the programme of receiving applications from the villagers. Mr. Ashok will proceed to Kenchanahalli for the village stay after 5 p.m.

