Revenue Minister will decide on truck terminal: Gopalaiah

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has said the Revenue Minister will take a proper decision on allotting revenue land for truck terminal at Kenchattahalli near Hassan on National Highway 75.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Gopalaiah, Minister in-charge of the district, said the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain the status quo at the site. “I have brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok. The file has gone to the Revenue Minister’s office. He will take a call on the issue,” he said.

Residents of Kenchattahalli, led by JD(S) leaders H.D. Revanna, Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna, staged a protest at the site identified for the truck terminal. The protesters opposed the terminal and said it should be shifted to some other place. Following the protest, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders.

Mr. Gopalaiah visited Hassan to take part in a couple of religious programmes in Alur taluk.