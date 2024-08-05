Revenue Minister visits rain-hit areas of Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said the State government will take up a special project at a cost of ₹300 crore to stop landslips in the coming days.

The minister spoke to presspersons during his visit to Bhadra Reservoir on Monday. In the last two months, Karnataka has received 32% excess rainfall. In Shivamogga district, the rainfall was 25% in excess of what was expected. “Due to heavy rains, many places, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu, witnessed landslips,” he said.

The Geological Survey of India had identified spots vulnerable to landslips. The Chief Minister has agreed to grant ₹100 crore this year and another ₹200 crore next year to take up work essential to prevent landslips. “We will make efforts to stop landslips,” he said.

Following heavy rains, the minister said agricultural crops on nearly 62,000 hectares had been damaged, as per the preliminary reports. The extent of damage could be greater after the final assessment. Besides that, as many as 58 people died in rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes. “In the years 2019 and 2020, the damage caused by rain was huge. Agriculture crops grown on more than 10 lakh hectares were affected those years,” he said.

The State government had been providing relief to the affected people, making use of the funds available. “We will start distributing compensation for crop losses within a week,” he said.

On providing relief for families that lost houses due to rains, Mr. Byregowda said the State government had decided to grant relief of ₹1.2 lakh, besides sanctioning a house for those whose house was completely damaged. The government has decided to take into account homes that were built without proper documentation. “The families that lost unauthorized houses will get ₹1 lakh in cash and a house. If they have a site, they could get a house,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited Kavikal Gundi at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk, where a landslip damaged a road that served as a link to six villages. Later, he visited parts of Mudigere taluk, where heavy rains damaged houses and public structures.

During his visit, the Minister was accompanied by senior officers and elected representatives.