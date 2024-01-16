Revenue Minister takes officials to task for not implementing online system in Revenue Department offices

January 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Yadgir

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has taken revenue officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Sub Division and tahsildars, to task for not implementing the online system and said that despite clear instructions given five months ago in this regard, they were still not taking the matter seriously but forcing the public to approach offices often.

He was chairing a review meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

“Considering the trouble that people are facing in getting their official work done immediately, I have told them all very clearly that manual applications should not be accepted and that you should upload such applications online. But you are not doing what I suggested, and getting done the work of the people who are favoring you, and disposing of the applications according to your wish,” he said.

“The public is approaching the District Administration Office, Revenue Sub Division Offices, and seven taluk offices for their work every day. But applications, after receiving them, are not disposed of immediately. It should not happen in the future. No manual applications should be accepted from February 1,” he said, adding that entering the details of farmers in FRUITS software regarding the release of crop damage compensation should be completed in two days as the entry of over 1.3 lakh farmers is still pending,” the Minister gave the officials target.

He pointed out the effort to release compensation to the field where there is no crop and also on non-agricultural lands and said that it should not happen. The Union government has specifically directed that RTC be linked with the beneficiaries Aadhar number to ensure efficiency. Therefore, this should be implemented, he added.

The district is reeling under drought, and summer is approaching shortly. Therefore, officials should take immediate action to provide drinking water to villages, and a three-member committee comprising the PDO, village accountant, and assistant engineer should submit the bills to respected tahsildars to release the amount.

Mr. Gowda further said that it is allowed to repair pipelines, supply tanker water, and get bore wells on rent. But it is not allowed to drill new borewells under the task force. However, new borewells will be drilled under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the government has given instructions to convert 87 tanda and hatti as revenue villages in the district.

Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Bose Raju, MLA’s Shivaraj Patil, Hampanagowda Badarli, Hampayya Naik, Basanagowda Daddal, Basanagowda Turvihal, Commissioner of Revenue Department Sunil Kumar, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpayi, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Naik and officials were present.