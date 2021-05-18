Revenue Minister says lockdown should be extended

Hinting that the lockdown in the State might continue, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Tuesday that he personally felt that it should be extended beyond May 24 to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi he said that, however, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a final call on the issue.

In addition to Karnataka, the spread of COVID-19 has come down in Maharashtra and Kerala after the States went for lockdown, the Minister said adding that the infection spreading to villages is a cause of concern now.

Mr. Ashok said that doctors, medical interns and final year nursing students have been visiting the villages in Bengaluru Rural district now for health check-up to curb the spread of the infection. They are visiting the villages once in two days on a pilot basis. The government wants to extend this measure to other districts and will issue necessary orders.

Earlier the Minister visited the areas affected by cyclone Tauktae in Udupi district.