Revenue minister lays down foundation stone of development projects in Yadgir’s Devatkal village

Revenue Minister R. Ashok inaugurated the completed projects and laid the foundation stone for the development works at the cost of ₹738.95 lakh at Devatkal village in Shorapur taluk of the district late evening on Saturday and Sunday during his stay at the village.

Anganawadi centre at the cost of ₹18 lakh, Graveyard development for ₹5 lakh, SC/ST Pragathi colony for ₹16 lakh, Valmiki Bhavan for ₹20 lakh, drinking water project under Jala Jeevan Mission for ₹84.90 lakh, smart class SELCO organisation for ₹1.75 lakh, Science Centre for ₹5.50 lakh, equipment to schools for ₹12 lakh, SC/ST graveyard development for ₹5 lakh, 33 KV power station for ₹550 lakh, To Devatkal Gram panchayat ₹20.80 lakh and two model Atal Ji Nadakacheris at the cost of ₹120 lakh were included in the project for Devetkal village.

Mr. Ashok received applications from the public seeking relief most particularly in revenue related issues and distributed revenue records to farmers and beneficiary letters to the persons with disabilities. On Saturday evening, he attended the cultural programme by Lambani Community women, who performed traditional dances while MLA Rajugowda also danced with them.

He expressed gratitude and was overwhelmed by the hospitality extended by the villagers during the village stay programme. “My intention to bring administration to the people’s doorstep has been achieved and people have shown their love and affection to me and the Chief Minister which is exteremely adorable,” Mr. Ashok said.

Narasimha Nayak, (Rajugowda) MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, Amaresh Naik, CEO, Shalam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub division, Siddeshwarappa, Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relation department and others also participated in the programme.