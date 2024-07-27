Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visits rain-hit areas of Holenarasipur

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who visited rain-hit areas of Holenarasipur in Hassan district on Saturday, said the government has instructed officers to provide necessary assistance to people affected by floods in the district.

He spoke to the media after visiting areas in Holenarasipur. The heavy rain filled almost all reservoirs in the State and that resulted in flooding in several places. Many houses in the low-lying areas had been flooded. The government had opened care centres in the affected areas, he said.

Across the State, he said, around 600 houses had collapsed. In Hassan alone, 16 houses collapsed. “The State government is providing relief for the affected people. The government has released ₹777 crore to all Deputy Commissioners. The Hassan DC has ₹23 crore in the account. People in the low-lying areas should be alert. If the houses are in a dilapidated State, the residents should vacate them in advance,” he said.

Mr. Byregowda said the government would release the compensation for the rain-hit families as per the norms. “The State cabinet has discussed providing relief even if there are no records of houses. We will provide relief for those who lost houses, besides a new house,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Byregowda visited Ilahi Nagar in Holenarasipur, where houses were flooded. He interacted with the residents of the locality and later visited the care centre set up by the district administration. He instructed the officers to provide basic amenities to people.