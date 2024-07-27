GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visits rain-hit areas of Holenarasipur

Published - July 27, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda interacting with residents of a car centre in Holenarasipur on Saturday.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda interacting with residents of a car centre in Holenarasipur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who visited rain-hit areas of Holenarasipur in Hassan district on Saturday, said the government has instructed officers to provide necessary assistance to people affected by floods in the district.

He spoke to the media after visiting areas in Holenarasipur. The heavy rain filled almost all reservoirs in the State and that resulted in flooding in several places. Many houses in the low-lying areas had been flooded. The government had opened care centres in the affected areas, he said.

Across the State, he said, around 600 houses had collapsed. In Hassan alone, 16 houses collapsed. “The State government is providing relief for the affected people. The government has released ₹777 crore to all Deputy Commissioners. The Hassan DC has ₹23 crore in the account. People in the low-lying areas should be alert. If the houses are in a dilapidated State, the residents should vacate them in advance,” he said.

Mr. Byregowda said the government would release the compensation for the rain-hit families as per the norms. “The State cabinet has discussed providing relief even if there are no records of houses. We will provide relief for those who lost houses, besides a new house,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Byregowda visited Ilahi Nagar in Holenarasipur, where houses were flooded. He interacted with the residents of the locality and later visited the care centre set up by the district administration. He instructed the officers to provide basic amenities to people.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.