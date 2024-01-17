Revenue Minister conducts surprise inspection in Maddur, takes officials to task over complaints of bribes and failure to attend to public work

January 17, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted a surprise inspection of Taluk Office and Sub Registrar’s office in Maddur on Wednesday and took the officials to task over complaints of bribes and failure to attend to public work.

On the way to Mysuru to participate in a review meeting of the Revenue Department, Mr. Gowda made an unscheduled stop-over at the taluk office and Sub Registrar office in Maddur, catching the officials off-guard.

Mr. Gowda confronted the officials in the office of the Sub Registrar by reading out a complaint that cited collection of a bribe amount ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for registration and the failure of the officials to issue prior appointments for each registration as per the guidelines of the department.

Reading from a complaint that said the bribe amount was collected in advance by the touts, who will facilitate the registration, Mr. Gowda questioned the officials why no action had been taken against the menace. He alleged that the officials were also hand in glove with the touts.

If the officials were not involved, why no board had been put up on the premises cautioning people against paying bribe to unauthorised persons, he asked.

Though the Department had issued guidelines on carrying out registrations only after issuing appointments to the public, whose documents had been scrutinised in advance, the Sub Registrar’s office in Maddur had failed to follow the system, he lamented.

Earlier, Mr. Gowda similarly visited the Taluk office in Maddur and took the officials to task for their failure to attend to public work as well as their failure to adopt the e-office system.

When he asked a farmer the reason for his visit to the office, the farmer said he had made multiple visits to the taluk office to clear the encroachment of the pathway to his agricultural fields. He complained that his application in the regard has not been attended even though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had issued directions in the regard.

Mr. Gowda summoned the officials and questioned them about the delay in clearing the encroachment upon government land to make a pathway to the farmers’ agricultural fields.

He refused to buy the excuses cited by the officials that they were too many applications and the were short-staffed.

Mr. Gowda’s surprise visit to the Taluk Office, which was beamed live on a social media platform, showed the Minister taking the officials to task for their failure to adopt the e-office system for movement of files.

He displayed his dissatisfaction over the failure of the officials to use the computers given by the government. On finding dust on a desktop computer in the taluk office, Mr. Gowda said the government had given them computers to carry out public work and not to keep them as “ornamental showpieces”.

