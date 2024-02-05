Revenue Minister asks for Jamma Bane land survey in Kodagu

February 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday asked the district administration in Kodagu to conduct a survey of Jamma Bane land in the district. The survey was pending for many decades and the Jamma Bane landholders needed a pahani (RTC). In this connection, the authorities have to take steps for conducting the survey, he added.

The Minister was speaking during a meeting in Madikeri in connection with various issues concerning the Revenue Department. The Revenue Department related works were also reviewed by the Minister.

Since the Jamma Bane land holders do not have RTCs, they were not getting loans from banks and also facilities from the government. The people engaged in farming need to be given the RTCs. Therefore, the survey work has to be taken up, the Minister told the officers in categorical terms.

As many as 25,000 people in Kodagu are engaged in agriculture in Jamma Bane land. The land was in the name of one person in the land holder’s family. Others in the family also needed RTCs. So, survey of the land holds the key, the Minister argued.

If there was any dispute in connection with the land, the survey can be taken up directly of the respective land. The matter can be placed in the gram sabha and a solution can be found with the help of the local villagers, Mr. Gowda suggested.

The Minister said the Jamma Bane land survey has to be taken up on a war-footing, and added that the tahsildar and the assistant director of land records have to expedite the work, roping in additional surveyors for the tasks.

The Minister said the latest gadgets will be provided for the survey work. The licenced surveyors can be used for the task. The work has to be completed at the earliest, the Minister told the district administration.

A report can be prepared (after the survey) for addressing any issue over the land. Thereafter, an order from the government will be issued for issuing the RTCs, Mr. Gowda said.

A permanent solution has to be found to the issue as the government was committed to providing additional surveyors and the gadgets for completing the survey work.

He advised the officers to overcome the opinion that the Revenue Department and the Land Records Department were different. This is a joint survey which needs to be done by both the departments, Mr. Gowda asked.

The tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, village accountants, revenue officers, assistant commissioners and all in the department have to work as a team and get the survey done. The government hoped to extend facilities to Kodagu farmers and sanction relief. In this regard, the problems need to be addressed at the earliest.

The first instalment of crop loss relief has to be given to farmers in the district. If any names are missing, they will be incorporated and relief will be extended to them too.

The Minister told the authorities not to mismanage the drought funds and drinking water needs to be provided to all the households during summer.

MLAs Mantar Gowda and A.S. Ponnana were present.

Deputy Directors of Land Records Srinivas said Kodagu has 24 licensed surveyors besides 15 government surveyors.

Tahsildar Praveen Kumar said there have been disputes with regard to the Jamma Bane land. While the cases are being settled in some places, the parties are not coming forward in some places for settling the disputes.