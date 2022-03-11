Revenue documents to be delivered to 1.5 lakh farmers

The Kalaburagi district administration will be delivering revenue documents on the doorsteps of 1.5 lakh farmers or land owners for free starting Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the “Revenue documents on the doorsteps” will be launched at Khanderaya Palli village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Mr. Gurukar said that the Revenue Department is collecting around ₹100 for issuing revenue documents, including Pahani record, caste, income, map and mutation certificates.

Earlier, farmers and beneficiaries had to run from pillar to post for years to get these documents even after paying additional amounts to officials, he said.

“Of the five lakh eligible farmers, the district administration will issue revenue documents to 1.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in the first phase. However, revenue documents will be delivered to all the five lakh farmers in the coming days,” the officer added.

The Revenue Department officials will distribute 2,77,867 Pahani, 1,04,264 maps and 4,32,746 income and caste certificates to 1.5 lakh farmers in the district.