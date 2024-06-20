Revenue Dept. receives most grievances

At the Janaspandana in Mysuru, most grievances pertained to the Revenue Department.

Out of 108 grievances received at the programme held on Thursday, 62 applications received from the public were about the revenue department. The second highest grievances that were received were for the Department of Urban Development. A total of 21 applications were received.

The third highest number of 15 applications were for the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

One application each was received by the departments of backward classes welfare, DPAR administrative reforms, higher education, horticulture and sericulture, minor irrigation and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood, a note said here.

