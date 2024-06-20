ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Dept. receives most grievances

Published - June 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At the Janaspandana in Mysuru, most grievances pertained to the Revenue Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 108 grievances received at the programme held on Thursday, 62 applications received from the public were about the revenue department. The second highest grievances that were received were for the Department of Urban Development. A total of 21 applications were received.

The third highest number of 15 applications were for the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

One application each was received by the departments of backward classes welfare, DPAR administrative reforms, higher education, horticulture and sericulture, minor irrigation and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood, a note said here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US