GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue Dept. receives most grievances

Published - June 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At the Janaspandana in Mysuru, most grievances pertained to the Revenue Department.

Out of 108 grievances received at the programme held on Thursday, 62 applications received from the public were about the revenue department. The second highest grievances that were received were for the Department of Urban Development. A total of 21 applications were received.

The third highest number of 15 applications were for the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

One application each was received by the departments of backward classes welfare, DPAR administrative reforms, higher education, horticulture and sericulture, minor irrigation and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood, a note said here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.