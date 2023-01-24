HamberMenu
Revenue Dept. employees stage protest in Shivamogga

They were opposing ‘frequent transfers’ of officials of the department in Sorab taluk

January 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Staff members of the Revenue Department, on Tuesday, January 24, staged a silent protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga opposing ‘frequent transfers’ of officials of the department in Sorab taluk.

In the last four, years more than 10 tahsildars were transferred in Sorab taluk. Besides that, many revenue inspectors and shirastedars had been transferred. Recently, the tahsildar and two more officials were transferred.

The frequent transfers had hit the morale of the officials. The staff had been working under pressure. The untimely transfers had affected the families and education of children, they said in the memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

Revenue Department Employees Association district president K. Arun Kumar, secretary B. Umesh Kumar and others led the protest.

