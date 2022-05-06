Revenue Dept. approves selection of land for truck terminal

The Revenue Department has given its approval to reserve three acres and 24 guntas of land at Kenchatavalli near Hassan for a truck terminal.

The department, in its communication to the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, said the land is in survey number 31. It should remain under the control of the Revenue Department.

The issue had taken a political turn in Hassan as JD(S) leaders including former Minister H.D. Revanna and their supporters in the village had opposed the selection of grazing land for the terminal. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP had defended the district administration’s stand on the issue.

The protests against the proposal forced the administration to clamp prohibitory orders at the site. Policemen were deployed to avoid untoward incidents.