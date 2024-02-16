GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue Department to provide all its services online 

February 16, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Department has decided to provide all its services online. “Under the Digi-Kandaya scheme, action will be taken to provide all services provided by the Revenue Department to the public through digital platforms. Offices from village level to the State level will be covered under digital service,” the Budget said. 

“Digitalisation of Aakarbands will be undertaken for the speedy delivery of services to landholders by interlinking the land extent in Akarband and RTCs,” the Budget further said. “In order to provide good governance, action will be taken to enable the mutations without notice (except pouthi Katha and mutation through J-slip) to be automatically approved in prescribed software,” it further said. 

The Budget also announced that ‘Bhoo-Suraksha’ scheme will be rolled out on a pilot basis to provide the citizen computerised records online by scanning land, survey and registration records of the Revenue Department. “By this we can computerise and maintain the old records permanently without allowing us to create fake records,” the Budget said. 

“Action will be taken to make revenue records available to the public through a transparent and online system by modernising 240 record rooms of the Land Survey Department. By using Land Beat App RTC’s of flagged government land in Bhoomi software will be monitored and preserved against encroachment,” the Budget further said. 

